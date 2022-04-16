x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

LIST: Easter egg hunts in effect across Southeast Texas this weekend

Here's a list to help you on your search to find the fun, food, and eggs with special surprises in them this year.

More Videos

BEAUMONT, Texas — Easter is around the corner and the search is on this holiday season. Organizations across Southeast Texas are planning Easter egg hunts for children ahead of what's commonly known as Resurrection Sunday.

12News is helping you on your search to find the fun, food, and eggs with special surprises in them this year. Here's a list of Easter egg hunts that your kids can hop around at across Southeast Texas.

This is not an exhaustive list. If there are other Easter egg hunts not mentioned in this article, please email 12News@12NewsNow.com.

Saturday, April 16, 2022

John Jay French Museum in Beaumont

Where: 3025 French Road in Beaumont

Time: Gates open at 1 p.m., and the egg hunt will start at 1:45 p.m

Cost: Open to children ages 0-11. Tickets are $5 per adult and for children over the age of four. Children under 4 attend free. 

All proceeds benefit the John Jay French Museum and its mission to foster a connection to Beaumont’s history and inspire others to value preservation and heritage.

5 Under Golf Center- Beaumont

Where: 5945 College Street in Beaumont

Time: The egg hunt is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. followed by a special guest appearance from the Easter Bunny from 10-2 p.m.

Cost: Free

St Mark's Episcopal Church in Beaumont

Where: 680 Calder Ave. in Beaumont

Time: Join the community at 11 a.m. to hunt eggs, enjoy lunch, a petting zoo, and take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Cost: Free

Abundant Life Pentecostal Church in Silsbee

Where: 191 E Ave N in Silsbee

Time: Come at 2 p.m. for the free food, split-aged egg hunts with the kid’s zone

Cost: Free 

Gator Country 

Where: 21159 FM 365 in Beaumont

Time: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Cost: $17 for adults and $14 for children

Easter fest at Doornbos Park in Nederland by 1st Bapt Church Nederland

Where: 2301 Avenue H in Nederland 

Time: Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and activities begin 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Cost: Unknown

Beaumont's First Baptist Church Easter egg hunt at Rogers Park

Where: 3739 N Major Drive in Beaumont

Time: 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont

Where: 1150 Interstate 10, S. Access Road in Beaumont

Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Bridge City-Orangefield Rotary Bunny Run 5k/1k Egg Hunt

Where: Bridge City Intermediate School at 1029 W Roundbunch Road in Bridge City

Time: Races will start at 8 a.m. and the children's egg hunt will start immediately afterward. Participants are encouraged to dress up.

Cost: Unknown

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles