LIST: Easter egg hunts in effect across Southeast Texas this weekend

BEAUMONT, Texas — Easter is around the corner and the search is on this holiday season. Organizations across Southeast Texas are planning Easter egg hunts for children ahead of what's commonly known as Resurrection Sunday.

12News is helping you on your search to find the fun, food, and eggs with special surprises in them this year. Here's a list of Easter egg hunts that your kids can hop around at across Southeast Texas.

This is not an exhaustive list. If there are other Easter egg hunts not mentioned in this article, please email 12News@12NewsNow.com.

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Where: 3025 French Road in Beaumont

Time: Gates open at 1 p.m., and the egg hunt will start at 1:45 p.m

Cost: Open to children ages 0-11. Tickets are $5 per adult and for children over the age of four. Children under 4 attend free.

All proceeds benefit the John Jay French Museum and its mission to foster a connection to Beaumont’s history and inspire others to value preservation and heritage.

Where: 5945 College Street in Beaumont

Time: The egg hunt is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. followed by a special guest appearance from the Easter Bunny from 10-2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Where: 680 Calder Ave. in Beaumont

Time: Join the community at 11 a.m. to hunt eggs, enjoy lunch, a petting zoo, and take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Cost: Free

Where: 191 E Ave N in Silsbee

Time: Come at 2 p.m. for the free food, split-aged egg hunts with the kid’s zone

Cost: Free

Where: 21159 FM 365 in Beaumont

Time: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Cost: $17 for adults and $14 for children

Where: 2301 Avenue H in Nederland

Time: Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and activities begin 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Cost: Unknown

Where: 3739 N Major Drive in Beaumont

Time: 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Where: 1150 Interstate 10, S. Access Road in Beaumont

Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Where: Bridge City Intermediate School at 1029 W Roundbunch Road in Bridge City

Time: Races will start at 8 a.m. and the children's egg hunt will start immediately afterward. Participants are encouraged to dress up.

Cost: Unknown

