Main Event set to bring more than 200 jobs to Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — Construction is underway along Interstate 10 and Walden Road for a new venue that is expected to bring joy and jobs to the area.

Main Event in Beaumont is not set to open for another two months. Despite this, crews are excited about the fun they believe the venue will bring to the area.

Stefanie Jackson is the venue's general manager. She and her team are ready to provide entertainment they believe entire families will enjoy.

“Where our visitors can come in and enjoy bowling games, food, and so much more,” Jackson said. “With 85 plus games to play and activities for families to be able to play together, it's the premiere place for people to have fun.”

Temporary construction crews are building the business from the ground up. When it comes to permanent jobs, Jackson said they already looking to hire and fill positions.

“So, we are looking at creating 200 plus jobs,” Jackson said. “We have already started some of the hiring process, filling in some things from our sales office to some of our IT technicians in our center. We will be having our applications going live today."

Venue officials believe Beaumont is booming, and that is why they wanted Main Event to call Beaumont home.

"Main Event is really excited to open a center in a new community in Texas," Jackson said. “We already have a really large presence in Texas, but we wanted to expand our reach and connect to create some fun for Southeast Texas families.”

Jackson believes the venue will be a truly unique environment for Southeast Texas families to enjoy

"Main events mission is to bring families together,” Jackson said.