Exceptional Emergency Center held Saturday event to give Southeast Texans tools to 'create a healthy lifestyle'

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Exceptional Emergency Center hosted Exceptional Health Day at the Port Neches River Front Park on Saturday. Southeast Texans got a chance to enjoy area vendors while learning how to create a healthy lifestyle.

Trinity Ewing is the marketing liaison for Exceptional Emergency Center.

Before she was the marketing liaison, Ewing was the administrative assistant for Exceptional Emergency Center. In that position, Ewing said she saw multiple patients go into the emergency room numerous times for the same reason.

“While this might make us money, it is not our purpose in the Mid County community,” Ewing said “Many of these patients lacked the tools they needed to create a healthy lifestyle.”

When Ewing was interviewing for the marketing position, she was asked to propose a community event.

“My idea was Exceptional Health Day,” Ewing. “A day that exposed our community to the local vendors that could give them the tools to turn their health around.”

With the help of many vendors, Ewing believes they were able to see her vision through. Vendors included:

Exceptional Emergency Center-Host

Sports Cryo N7

Miss Fit Fitness

Rooted Therapy and Wellness

Complete Health Care Clinic

CrossFit Mid-County

Restore Health Clinic & Revive Wellness Spa

HOTWORX Mid-County

Gerstenberg.clinic

Studio Ease

Oily Blessings

FreshPrep

Exceptional Emergency Center

Life Share

Heart to Heart Hospice

Britton Anding

The morning started with sunrise yoga followed by two workout classes. One was put on by Miss Fit Fitness and the other by CrossFit Mid County.

“Miss Fit's class was upbeat and full of so much passion and motivation,” Ewing said. “Cross Fit had us building muscle and supporting each other.”

The event also had multiple speakers.

“Oily Blessings talked about the five root causes of illness,” Ewing said. “Connie Wiltz spoke on annual checkups and listening to your body. Rooted Therapy talked about how to manage stress."

There were also performances that Ewing described as amazing.

“The Heart to Heart Hospice band played some amazing country music,” Ewing said. “ While solo artist, Britton Anding, performed both country classics, originals, and some pop.”

Exceptional Emergency Center crews were thankful for the support they received from area vendors and community members.