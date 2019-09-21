BEAUMONT, Texas — The United States Postal Service announced Saturday they are working to ensure all mail to people affected by Tropical Storm Imelda is processed and safe.

In a press release, the USPS said areas of the Houston District were impacted, including some damage to the processing facility in North Houston. All post office employees are safe and will return to their jobs as soon as it's safe to do so. USPS said all mail within the facility is secure and safe. Inspectors are being called to the warehouse to ensure no mail was compromised.

Most post offices in Houston and southeast Texas are open for businesses and the USPS says they are committed to delivering the mail when it is safe and roads are accessible. You can click here for more information about USPS operations as southeast Texas recovers from Imelda.

All operations have resumed within the 3-digit ZIP Codes of 776 with the exception of:



• Hamshire Post Office, 25142 Highway 124, Hamshire, TX 77622

• Stowell Post Office, 3608 State Highway 124, Stowell, TX 77661

• Mauriceville Post Office, 11424 Highway 12, Mauriceville, TX 77626

• Nome Post Office, 2285 Highway 90, Nome, TX 77629



Operations for the Hamshire and Stowell Post Offices have been moved to the following alternate location:

Winnie Post Office, 324 Highway 124, Winnie, TX 77665 (Hours of

operation: M-F 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM/Closed Sat. and Sun.)



Operations for the Mauriceville Post Office have been moved to the following alternate location:

Evadale Post Office, 225 FM 105, Evadale, TX 77615 (Hours of operation: M-F 8:30 AM-11:30 AM/12:30 PM-4:30 PM/Closed Sat. and Sun.)



Operations for the Nome Post Office have been moved to the following alternate location:

China Post Office, 305 N Broadway St, China, TX 77613 (Hours of

operation: M-F 8:00 AM-12:00 PM/1:00 PM-4:30 PM/Closed Sat. and Sun.)

All operations have resumed within the 3-digit ZIP Codes of 777 with the exception of:



Beaumont Post Office, 5815 Walden Rd, Beaumont, TX 77707



Delivery and Retail Operations for the Beaumont Post Office have been moved to the following alternate location:

Tobe Hahn 3910 N Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706 (Hours of operation: M-F 8:00 AM-6:00 PM, Sat 8:00 AM-12:00 PM)