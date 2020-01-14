BEAUMONT, Texas — Drivers need to plan ahead if they need to travel Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Jefferson County and Orange County will be under a dense fog advisory starting Monday night at 9.

The National Weather Service says it will be in place until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less, causing traffic concerns.

Low visibility will make driving more difficult. It's best to stay off the roads during that time frame.

If you must drive, remember these things to help stay safe on the road.

Slow down

Reduce your speed dramatically. Because of lowered visibility, you need more time to be aware of what's going on around you and time to react to it. Keep extra space between your vehicle and others.

Use low beams or fog lights

Make sure your headlights are turned on because they will increase the visibility on the low end of the road. One important note, never use high beams when driving through fog, the light will be reflected back at you, making it more difficult to see.

Keep an eye on the right side of the road

In very foggy conditions it can be difficult to see where the road goes. Slow down and focus on the right edge of the road. Follow the white line. It is safer to follow the line on the right side because opposing traffic can make it difficult to see the line marking the center of the road.

Don't stop on the roadway

This safety tip is good to follow in any driving conditions, but if you have to stop for any reason, you should always pull over to the right, off of the road. Be sure to keep your hazard lights on and stay in your vehicle.

Be Aware

Keep your attention on the road, not on other things in your car that might distract you. This includes things like the radio or your phone. You need to heighten your alertness when driving through foggy conditions

