BEAUMONT — Troopers are investigating after a Deer Park man was killed early Thursday morning after struck an 18-wheeler along westbound Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont.

The 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson after the pickup truck he was driving rear-ended an 18-wheeler at about 4 a.m. according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The man's name will be released once his next of kin are notified according to the release.

The wreck and investigation shut down the westbound lanes near the Goodyear plant according to the release.

Another wreck in the westbound lanes happened at about 6:30 a.m. and also shut down the westbound lanes of the interstate but it is unclear if the interstate was still closed at the time of the second wreck.

© 2018 KBMT