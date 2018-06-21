DPS is responding to an 18-wheeler accident that has closed the westbound lane of IH-10 near exit 829.

According to Chambers County Sheriff's Department, a hazmat team is on the scene to clean about 100 gallons of diesel and oil from the roadway.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

From Texas Department of Public Safety...

At approximately 6:30a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer on Interstate 10 in Chambers County. The crash occurred near Winnie, Texas.

All westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10, near Winnie, are closed due to the crash. Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route. Expect delays.

The severe weather in Southeast Texas could significantly delay cleanup efforts.

Since this incident occurred in Chambers County, the media will need to contact DPS Houston Communications for additional details.



© 2018 KBMT