Crash on FM 105 near Vidor church

Texas DPS state troopers were at the scene of an accident on FM 105 near Turning Point Church in Vidor.

VIDOR, Texas — A crash on FM105 in Orange County may cause traffic delays, officials said. 

Texas DPS state troopers responded to the accident at 8:30 p.m. on FM 105 near Turning Point Church in Vidor, Sgt. Stephanie Davis said in a news release. 

Injuries were reported, and troopers and other first responders were still on scene as of 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, Davis said. 

Officials have not released more details since the accident is still an active crash scene. 

Drivers in the area should be careful and look for stopped or slow-moving cars, Davis said. 

