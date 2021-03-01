Crash on FM 105 near Vidor church

VIDOR, Texas — A crash on FM105 in Orange County may cause traffic delays, officials said.
Texas DPS state troopers responded to the accident at 8:30 p.m. on FM 105 near Turning Point Church in Vidor, Sgt. Stephanie Davis said in a news release.
Injuries were reported, and troopers and other first responders were still on scene as of 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, Davis said.
Officials have not released more details since the accident is still an active crash scene.
Drivers in the area should be careful and look for stopped or slow-moving cars, Davis said.
