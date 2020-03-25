BEAUMONT, Texas — With the UIL suspending contests and games until May 4 due to the coronavirus, Woodville athletic director Ty Robinson has taken to social media to keep his Eagles in shape during these tough times.

"I told my guys get a Twitter," Robinson said. "We don't want to lose what we've gained and that's really the best way to communicate now through social media."

Since school shutdown, Robinson and his staff have been posting daily routines to the social media platform.

"We want to put the workouts out that we do," Robinson said. "Eliminate any excuse and any guess work and show you how to do it."