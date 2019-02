BAYTOWN, Texas — The greatest girls basketball season in Port Neches-Groves' history came to a close in Baytown Tuesday night.

Galveston Ball pulled away late to defeat the Lady Indians 60-44 at Goose Creek Memorial High School.

The Bi-District matchup was originally scheduled for Monday night in Channelview, but PNG's bus was unable to make it to the gym due to traffic caused by emergency repairs on the San Jacinto bridge.