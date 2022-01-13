Houston Texans fire first-year coach David Culley, KHOU 11 confirms

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have fired first-year head coach David Culley after just one season.
Cully led the team to a 4-13 season.
“I loved every minute of being the head coach of the Houston Texans. I appreciate the players and coaches for staying the course with me through the ups and downs of our season," Cully said in a statement. "I’m disappointed we didn’t win more games and I won’t have a chance to improve on the lessons I’ve learned, but I fully understand this is a bottom-line business and I didn’t do enough."
Offensive Coordinator Tim Kelly also got the axe.
"While a change after one season is unusual, we had philosophical differences over the long-term direction and vision for our program moving forward," Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said. "We appreciate Coach Culley for helping us navigate through a difficult season, but it is my responsibility to make decisions that I feel are best for our organization."
The Houston Texans’ troubles this season began months before they played their first game. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson requested a trade last January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault.
The issues kept Watson out all season and precipitated a rebuild that led to a second straight terrible season for the Texans.
The Texans lost 28-25 to the Titans to end the season 4-13 after finishing the 2020 season 4-12. Several players had voiced their support for Culley.
Houston finished the season 30th in the NFL in scoring. They were 27th in points allowed and 32nd in rushing.