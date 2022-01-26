Smith records a double-double in Lamar's loss to Tarleton

Cardinals remain winless in the WAC after latest loss

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University had four players finish the night in double figures and pulled within one possession with just over a minute remaining, but the Cardinals came up just short against Tarleton State, 67-62, Wednesday night at the Montagne Center.

Lumberton freshman Brock McClure scored 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds for an offense that shot 34 percent on the night, including eight three-pointers. He was joined in double figures by C.J. Roberts (13), Kasen Harrison (10) and Lincoln Smith (11). Smith also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

The Cardinals owned the glass outrebounding Tarleton, 41-33, a mark that included 14 offensive rebounds. Unfortunately, the offensive boards didn’t always translate into points as Big Red finished the night with a slim 9-5 advantage in second chance points.

The Texans finished the night 22-of-55 (.400) from the field, a mark that included a 9-of-27 (.333) effort on three-pointers. Tarleton was led by 18 points from Montre Gipson.

Tarleton made a run midway through the second half and appeared to be going for the knockout punch. After the Cardinals had pulled even at 38 following a McClure three-pointer in transition, the Texans responded with a 15-4 run to take an 11-point advantage. Harrison put a stop to the run with a basket in traffic after Ellis Jefferson stole a rebound away from Tarleton.

The Cardinals methodically chipped away at the deficit and pulled within four, 57-53, with 2:21 remaining. TSU’s momentum was felt slipping away as Harrison drove through the lane to score the basket and draw the foul converting the and-one to pull the Red and White with three with 65 seconds remaining.

Unfortunately for the good guys, Tarleton State was able to respond with a Gipson basket just 17 seconds later and the Cardinals could score only one more point in the game’s final 40 seconds.