Lamar University's JC Correa, Anthony Quirion, and Logan Berlof were named to the Southland Conference's baseball preseason All-Conference teams, as announced by the league office on Tuesday. Correa was named First Team All-SLC Shortstop, Berlof claimed Second Team All-SLC Second Base, and Quirion nabbed Second Team All-SLC Third Base.



"These three guys are all coming off great years and are hungry to build off what they accomplished," said head coach Will Davis. "We are happy that they are getting recognized as All-SLC but are also excited to see what they can do this year."



Correa, an NCAA Top 150 Hitter according to D1Baseball and a Perfect Game All-SLC shortstop, earned the honor by leading his team in batting average (.332), hits (74), doubles (14), home runs (10), and RBIs (44). He slugged at a .529 clip and had a .381 OBP. He drew 17 walks and two hit-by-pitch while striking out just 26 times in 223 at-bats, striking out just once every 9.31 times he stepped up to the plate. In SLC games Correa ranked 11th in batting average (.359), sixth in total bases (73), 11th in slugging percentage (.557), first in hits (47), fourth in RBIs (28), tied for sixth in homers (six), fourth in plate appearances (142), and first in at-bats (131).



Quirion, also a Perfect Game All-SLC team member, was one of just two Cardinals that started all 54 games last season. He appeared at first base, second base, and designated hitter while hitting .289 with 57 hits. He had 12 doubles, two triples, and eight home runs, and drove home 26 runs while scoring 25. He was second on the team in home runs (eight), doubles (12) and total bases (97), tied for fourth in hits (57), and ranked fifth in batting average (.289). A defensive standout, his 18 putouts against McNeese on March 16, 2019, were the most putouts by a single player in any conference game this past year.



Berlof, a 2019 Third Team All-SLC member at Second Base, tied for the team lead in batting average this season at .332 and was an instrumental part of the Cards' season after missing the first 14 games. He started 38 of his 40 appearances and gathered 48 hits in those 40 games, averaging over a hit per game. He was 24th among SLC batters in SLC only games with a .313 batting average and 31 of his 40 hits. He was a two-time runner-up in player of the week voting.



The 2020 season begins on Friday, Feb. 14, when the University of Rhode Island comes to Vincent-Beck Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.



Southland preseason all-conference teams are nominated and voted upon by the league's head coaches. Voting for one's own athletes is not permitted. Returning all-conference selections from the previous season are automatically named to the preseason teams and may be elevated to higher teams based on available positions.



2020 Southland Conference Preseason All-Conference Baseball Teams

RELATED: Lady Cards picked to finish 8th in Southland Conference preseason poll

RELATED: Lamar baseball look to make a return to the SLC tournament in 2020







