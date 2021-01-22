Lamar soccer picked to win Southland

FRISCO, Texas — As the defending Southland Conference Champions, the Lamar University women's soccer program will look to keep their season in high gear as they were picked to finish first in the 2020 SLC Preseason Poll after receiving 239 total votes with 20 first-place votes.



"While we certainly appreciate the conference picking us the be preseason first, our team fully understands that the most important standings come at the end of the season," said head coach Steve Holeman. "Our team has a much different look then it did in 2019 and we are ready for the challenge of defending our title."



On Wednesday, Lamar earned five Preseason All-SLC selections with Kaisa Juvonen, Sophia Manibo, Esther Okoronkwo and Juana Plata earning first team honors while Madison Ledet earned a spot on the second team.



The Cardinals will kick off their title defense on Friday, February 12 with kickoff at 7:00 p.m. when they host Southeastern Louisiana.



The Southland Conference preseason poll is voted on by each head coach and soccer sports information director. Each voter ranks their predicted order of regular-season finish, not including their own team.



2020 Preseason Poll School (First-place votes)Total