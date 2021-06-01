Lamar expected to announce move to WAC next week

Latest report sets January 14 as date of WAC announcement

Lamar University's move to the Western Athletic Conference is looking like a done deal.

After months of speculation, January 14 could be a huge day for Cardinal Athletics.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported today that the WAC plans to announce the creation of a FCS league on that date at NRG Stadium in Houston. FCS stands for Football Championship Subdivision, which is the current level Lamar and the rest of the Souhland Conference plays.

The initial members of the football league will be Lamar, Abilene Christian, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Southern Utah, Tarleton State and Dixie State.

Sources: The WAC plans to announce on Jan. 14 at NRG Stadium in Houston the formation of its FCS league, which starts play in football in 2022. The initial 7 WAC members: Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin. Southern Utah, Tarleton State and Dixie State. 1/2 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 6, 2021

Thamel added that the league will start play in 2022 and is expected to add two more schools in the coming months with the ultimate goal of elevating the WAC back to FBS football later this decade. FBS or Football Subdivision is the level played in conferences like the SEC, Big 12, Sun Belt, etc.

The date of this announcement lines up with what sources have told 409Sports in the past month.

While today's report is only about football, Lamar University would be joining the WAC for all sports.

Talks of WAC expansion and the Southland exodus by the "Texas 4" has been covered for months by publisher of Extra Points Matt Brown.

Ive been telling you guys https://t.co/yjnOTg1rXE — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) January 6, 2021

On December 8, Lamar Director of Athletics Marco Born released this statement.

"Lamar Univeristy is a proud member of the southland conference with more than four decades of success in the league. Our primary focus has always been to do what is in the best interest of our university, student-athletes and coaches. With that being stated, we must always keep every avenue open to the possibilities of improving our brand."

CURRENT WAC SCHOOLS (Enrollment)

California Baptist Lancers - Riverside, California (11,045)

Chicago State Cougars - Chicago, Illinois (2,320)

Dixie State Trailblazers - St. George, Utah (11,193)

Grand Canyon Lopes - Phoenix, Arizona (22,000)

New Mexico State Aggies - Las Cruces, New Mexico (14,289)

Seattle Redhawks - Seattle, Washington (7,291)

Tarleton State Texans - Stephenville, Texas (13,316)

UTRGV Vaqueros - Edinburg, Texas (32,618)

Utah Valley Wolverines - Orem, Utah (41,728)

EXPECTED TO JOIN WAC (Enrollment)

Lamar Cardinals - Beaumont, Texas (15,460)

Sam Houston State Bearkats - Huntsville, Texas (21,025)

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks - Nacogdoches, Texas (13,144)

Abilene Christian Wildcats - Abilene, Texas (5,200)

Southern Utah Thunderbirds - Cedar City, Utah (10,196)