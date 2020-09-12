Lamar's Marco Born addresses WAC rumor

Born: "We must always keep every avenue open to the possibilities of improving our brand."

BEAUMONT, Texas — In 1998 Lamar University left the Sun Belt Conference to rejoin the Southland, a move many still question today.

Now there are rumors Lamar could be on the move again.

In recent months rumors have been gaining momentum that Lamar could be headed to the Western Athletic Conference, more commonly known as the WAC.

The move is said to include current Southland members Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston State and Abilene Christian.

While these are only rumors, they are not going away so I contacted Lamar University.

Director of Athletics Marco Born released this statement.

"Lamar Univeristy is a proud member of the southland conference with more than four decades of success in the league. Our primary focus has always been to do what is in the best interest of our university, student-athletes and coaches. With that being stated, we must always keep every avenue open to the possibilities of improving our brand."

While the WAC is a very familiar conference, it has changed a lot over recent years. Here's a look at the nine current members.

California Baptist, Chicago State, Dixie State, Grand Canyon, New Mexico State, Seattle, Tarleton State, UT-Rio Grande Valley and Utah valley.

Hearing that the WAC's official additions of Southern Utah, Sam Houston State, Lamar, Abilene Christian and Stephen F Austin will be finalized in the next two-ish weeks. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) December 7, 2020

While the WAC currently does not offer football the additions of Lamar, Sam Houston, SFA, ACU along with Southern Utah could put the league in position to create a new FCS conference.