BEAUMONT, Texas — Tied at 2-2 through the second, Lamar University used a five-run sixth inning to overwhelm the University of Rhode Island on Saturday. The Cardinals (2-0) took down the Rams (0-2) 8-2 in Vincent-Beck Stadium.



"It was a great game overall," said head coach Will Davis. "Thing didn't really go our way in that second inning with a couple of infield hits and a tough call that didn't go our way, but [starting pitcher Zach Bravo] settled in there after his pitch count got a little high so he was only able to go three and a third innings. But he battled, and that's all you can ask for a starter to do - give your team a chance to win. Obviously Dylan, Brayden, and Doug were unbelievable with only one combined walk and eight strikeouts, and we had a ton of clutch at-bats and sparkling defense. We couldn't have been happier with how this game went."



Neither team was able to do much in the first inning, but Rhode Island was able to strike first in the top of the second. A lead-off single reached second on another single to center, and a sac bunt advanced both runners. A nine-pitch walk loaded the bases with one out, and though a pop-up brielfy froze the runners, a single in the next at-bat scored the first run of the day. An RBI, six-pitch walk brought another Ram home to put URI up 2-0 before a grounder to short closed the frame.



Lamar answered quickly with two runs off of three hits in the bottom half of the second. JC Correa got the first of his four hits on the day with a lead-off single to short, and the first of Chase Kemp's three walks on the day put Cardinals on first and second. Logan Berlof bunt singled to third base and reached second on an errant throw that put Kemp on third and brought Correa home. A fielder's choice from Cole Secrest got Kemp out at home, but Berlof scored when Kelby Weyler singled through the right side. A lineout ended the inning with the game tied at 2-2.



Starting pitcher Zach Bravo went three and a third innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs. He struck out two and walked two, and was relieved by Dylan Johnson partially through the fourth inning. Johnson, the winning pitcher, worked through the next three and two-thirds innings, dealing three strikeouts and allowing just three hits and one walk while keeping Rhode Island off the board. Johnson, Braydon Credeur, and Douglas Palmer combined for five and two-thirds innings of shutout baseball with eight strikeouts, one walk, and three hits.



While the Cardinal staff held Rhode Island scoreless, Lamar's bats slowly built an advantage. Reese Durand opened the fourth inning with a single to right and then stole second during Secrest's at-bat, and Weyler singled Durand to third with one out. An Avery George single brought Durand home and put Weyler in scoring position with one out, and with a new URI pitcher both Weyler and George advanced on a wild pitch. A strikeout and a popup ended the Cardinal threat, and after four innings Lamar led 3-2.



Double plays in the fifth and sixth inning limited any Rhode Island response, and Lamar put the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth. George singled to short on the first pitch of the inning, and then reached second on an errant fielder's choice from Cole Girouard. Anthony Quirion advanced both fleet-footed Cardinals on a long flyout to center field, and a single by Correa brought both Cardinals home. Kemp was walked again, and a walk of Berlof loaded the bases before Drew Ardoin pinch ran for Berlof. A standup triple by Durand, his third hit of the day, brought all three Big Red baserunners home with Ardoin barrel-rolling around the URI catcher to score. A foulout and a grounder to second ended the sixth with Lamar leading 8-2.



URI went down in order in the seventh, eighth, and ninth, and Lamar improved to 2-0 on the year with an 8-2 decision over Rhode Island.