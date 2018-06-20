BEAUMONT, Texas – Amy Hooks has been named as Lamar University head softball coach announced Director of Athletics Marco Born Wednesday afternoon. Hooks comes to Beaumont after spending the previous six seasons as an assistant at Northwestern State.



“I’m very pleased to announce Amy as our new head softball coach,” said Born. “She comes to us highly recommended. Amy is known for her ability to develop young talent, but she really separated herself during the interview process. She already has a strong understanding of the Southland Conference after spending the previous six seasons at Northwestern State. In addition to her success as a coach, Amy was also one of the all-time great players at Texas. We are proud to bring her back to the Lone Star State, and I’m excited for the future of Lamar University softball.”



Hooks played a pivotal role in the resurgence of Northwestern State’s program beginning in 2013, helping guide the Demons to their best three-year stretch in program history. During that time Northwestern State won a Southland Conference regular-season title, two conference tournament titles, and advanced to the NCAA Championships in 2013 and 2014. The Demons finished no worse than second in the league standings during that run, while recording two 30-win seasons and a 40-win campaign.



In all, Northwestern State won more than 100 games and posted a .658 winning percentage from 2013-15. Northwestern State won 93 Southland Conference games during Hooks’ six-year run in Natchitoches while posting a .588 winning percentage.



“I would first like to thank Lamar University President, Dr. Kenneth Evans, and Director of Athletics Marco Born for giving me the opportunity to become Lamar’s next head coach,” said Hooks. “I’m extremely excited about this opportunity. Being in the league, I’ve been able to see LU for the past six seasons and they’ve always been competitive. When Marco gave me the opportunity to see the campus and the facilities it was a no-brainer.



“The athletics department and the community really get behind LU. There is a strong support structure in place from the department and I want to be a part of that,” added Hooks.



The athletes also reaped the benefits of Hooks’ instruction. She helped produce 33 all-conference selections, including nine first-teamers, which includes a former league pitcher of the year.



The Demons again qualified for the SLC tournament this past season, despite a youthful roster that consisted of 17 freshmen and sophomores and only two seniors.



“I would also like to thank Donald Pickett for the opportunity to get into college coaching six years ago,” said Hooks. “His mentorship during that time has been very important to me, and I wouldn’t be here today without it. I also want to thank Greg Burke as well for allowing me to start my career.”



Although spending the previous six years in Louisiana, Hooks is no stranger to softball in the state of Texas. A native of Mesquite, Hooks played her collegiate softball at the University of Texas. A standout for one of the nation’s premier programs, Hooks graduated as the school’s all-time leader in home runs, while finishing second in program history in walks, fifth in runs batted in and sixth in runs scored. She also ranked among the school’s all-time top 10 in games played, started, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.



A former All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year, Hooks guided the Longhorns to the NCAA Regional Championships all four seasons. Her playing days extended past her collegiate career as she also competed for the NY/NJ Comets and the Carolina Diamonds of the National Pro Fastpitch league.

