FRISCO, Texas — The Lamar University softball program was picked to finish eighth in the 2020 Southland Conference preseason poll. The poll was voted on by head coaches and sports information directors from around the league. Voting for one's own school is not permitted.



The complete poll can be seen below. Last season, Lamar finished 23-34 overall and finished seventh in the conference with a record of 14-16. The Cardinals return 11 letter winners from last year's team, while bringing in nine newcomers.



Defending champion Sam Houston State was picked to finish second behind Stephen F. Austin, who finished with 217 votes (11 first-place votes). The top eight teams qualify for the Southland Conference Tournament, set for May 5-8 in Hammond, La.



On Wednesday, veteran infielder Jade Lewis was named to the conference's preseason all-conference first team after being the 2019 SLC Newcomer of the Year and a 2019 First Team All-SLC selection.



The Cards will open their season on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Texas Classic. LU will face Wichita State at 11:30 a.m. and preseason No. 6 Texas at 7 p.m. Lamar opens its home schedule on Feb. 21 when they host the Cardinal Classic at the LU Softball Complex.



Coaches and SIDs Poll1.Stephen F. Austin (11)2172.Sam Houston State (10)2103.McNeese (1)2024.Nicholls (2)1865.Southeastern Louisiana1776.Northwestern State1527.Central Arkansas1228.Lamar1109.Abilene Christian6110.Houston Baptist5611.Texas A&M-Corpus Christi5212.UIW39