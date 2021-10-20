LCM defends "The Grove" against Orangefield

ORANGE, Texas — With the district race winding down, Little Cypress-Mauriceville picked up an impressive win at home over second place Orangefield, 3-1.
After trailing for most of the opening set, LCM was able to rally for a 25-22 win.
The momentum wouldn't last as Orangefield fired back in a big way with a 25-13 win in the second.
In the crucial third set, LCM was able to edge the Lady Bobcats 25-23, before wrapping things up in the fourth, 25-20.
Orangefield will try to bounce back in 22-4A action Friday afternoon at Vidor, while LCM plays host to Silsbee for Senior Night.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
21-6A
Summer Creek 3 West Brook 1
21-5A
(6) Barbers Hill 3 Nederland 1
(25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16)
22-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Orangefield 1
(25-22, 13-25, 25-23, 25-20)
(4) Bridge City 3 Lumberton 0
(25-16, 25-14, 25-10)
22-3A
Kirbyville 3 Kountze 2
(25-19, 18-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11)
Warren 3 Anahuac 2
Woodville 3 Buna 2
(26-24, 17-25, 15-25, 25-21, 16-14)
24-2A
(21) Evadale 3 Spurger 0
(25-10, 25-22, 25-11)
Hull-Daisetta 3 West Hardin 0
(25-7, 25-9, 25-11)