409Sports Blitz Picks 2020: Week 6

Elam holds a one game lead over Canizales heading into Week 6

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was a rough week overall for the 409Sports department along with Dave Campbell'S Texas Football and the Cal Preps computer.

Sports Director Ashly Elam posted to the best record at (13-6) to edge rival Mike Canizales. That slim victory has Elam back on top of the standings with a winning percentage of (.776).

409Sports Blitz Standings

Ashly Elam | 38-11 (.776) | Last Week 13-6

Mike Canizales | 37-12 (.755) | Last Week 12-7

Dave Campbell's Texas Football | 32-12 (.727) | Last Week 11-5

Cal Preps | 34-13 (.723) | Last Week 12-6

West Brook at Tomball Memorial

Elam: West Brook

Canizales: Tomball Memorial

DCTF: Tomball Memorial by 2

Cal Preps: Tomball Memorial 42-28

Port Neches-Groves at Beaumont United

Elam: Port Neches-Groves

Canizales: Port Neches-Groves

DCTF: Beaumont United by 2

Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 31-21

Port Arthur Memorial at Barbers Hill

Elam: Port Arthur Memorial

Canizales: Barbers Hill

DCTF: Barbers Hill by 19

Cal Preps: Barbers Hill 35-17

Lufkin at Nederland

Elam: Lufkin

Canizales: Lufkin

DCTF: No Pick

Cal Preps: Lufkin 41-28

#5 Jasper at Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Elam: Jasper

Canizales: Jasper

DCTF: Jasper by 29

Cal Preps: Jasper 44-7

Hamshire-Fannett at Bridge City

Elam: Hamshire-Fannett

Canizales: Hamshire-Fannett

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 16

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 31-14

Hardin-Jefferson at #3 West Orange-Stark

Elam: West Orange-Stark

Canizales: West Orange-Stark

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 47

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 42-7

Silsbee at Liberty

Elam: Silsbee

Canizales: Silsbee

DCTF: Silsbee by 16

Cal Preps: Silsbee 22-8

Tarkington at Buna

Elam: Tarkington

Canizales: Buna

DCTF: Buna by 5

Cal Preps: Tarkington 21-20

Woodville at Kirbyville

Elam: Kirbyville

Canizales: Woodville

DCTF: Kirbyville by 2

Cal Preps: Kirbyville 28-24

Hemphill at Kountze

Elam: Hemphill

Canizales: Hemphill

DCTF: Hemphill by 30

Cal Preps: Hemphill by 48-14

Newton at Anahuac

Elam: Newton by 26

Canizales: Newton

DCTF: Newton by 26

Cal Preps: Newton 34-26

Warren at New Waverly

Elam: New Waverly

Canizales: New Waverly

DCTF: Warren by 3

Cal Preps: New Waverly 31-14

San Augustine at West Hardin

Elam: San Augustine

Canizales: San Augustine

DCTF: San Augustine by 56

Cal Preps: Tenaha 49-17

Tenaha at Colmesneil

Elam: Tenaha

Canizales: Tenaha

DCTF: Tenaha by 35

Cal Preps: Tenaha 49-17

Deweyville at Legacy Christian

Elam: Deweyville

Canizales: Deweyville

DCTF: Legacy by 16

Cal Preps: Deweyville 35-17

Hull-Daisetta at KIPP Houston

Elam: Hull-Daisetta

Canizales: Hull-Daisetta

DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 41

Cal Preps: Hull-Daisetta 49-6

Mt. Carmel at Chester

Elam: Mt. Carmel

Canizales: Mt. Carmel

DCTF: Chester by 2

Cal Preps: No Pick