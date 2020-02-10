409Sports Blitz Game of The Week: Port Neches-Groves at Beaumont United

Timberwolves kickoff their season against Indians

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont United will play their first regular season game Friday night, as the the Timberwolves play host to Port Neches-Groves in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week.

Coach Marcus Graham, who is a Beaumont Central graduate, is in his first season leading Beaumont United after leaving DFW powerhouse Duncanville where he served as an assistant.

The Timberwolves had a solid scrimmage against Channelview before having tough time with crosstown rival West Brook in their final tune-up.

Meanwhile PNG already has a game under their belt. The Indians erased a 20-0 first quarter deficit against Port Arthur Memorial, only to fall against the Titans in overtime, 38-32.

The Indians are led by senior quarterback Blake Bost who has received Division I offers from Lamar, Arkansas State and Lamar.

On the other side he'll face one of the top defensive players in the state, Chandler Rivers. The junior corner back is now up toe fourteen offers from the likes of Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Utah and Duke.

While this is the first meeting between the two schools, PNG has plenty of history with the two schools that merged to form Beaumont United. The Indians won their series over both Central (11-8) and Ozen (14-3).

409Sports Game of The Week

Port Neches-Groves Indians (0-1) at Beaumont United Timberwolves (0-0)

Series: First Meeting

RESULTS

Port Neches-Groves Indians

Port Arthur Memorial, L 38-32 (OT)