409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Deweyville Pirates

Deweyville eyes fifth playoff appearance in six years

DEWEYVILLE, Texas — Success breeds success. It's a philosophy that has been proven time and time again. Out in Deweyville it's helped turn around a once struggling program according to Head Coach Brandon Prouse.

"The kids expect to win now, which that's going back to trying to change the culture when we got here and my staff. I feel like we've done that. Kids know the expectations coming in now and we don't have to ride them about the little things. They come in and go to work and accept what we're putting them through because they know it's going to make them better in the long run."

The Pirates will field a team this fall that has a nice mix of experience and young talent.

"We'll have three seniors on the field this year. A big junior class. Returning nine on offense, but our fullback and halfback will both be sophomores. They did get a little experience last year, but they're fixing to have some big shoes to fill. So we're going to see how they're going to hold up and we're excited about them. Two good little athletes."

Prouse also added that he feels his team has benefitted from their playoff experience over the past few years.

"For sure, they get a couple more weeks of practice and then they've been in the big lights. And it doesn't wear on them as much or intimidate them as much, like oh my god we're in the playoffs. They kind of know what to expect when they get there. It's really just another Friday night game with a little more pressure. If you don't win of course you pick the pads up. That's the mindset is that we will make the playoffs and when we get there we're going to make a little noise."

DEWEYVILLE PIRATES

Record Last Season: 5-5, 4-1

District Finish: 2nd

Playoffs: Bi-District (West Sabine, L 40-38)

State Championships: None

State Championship Appearances: None

Playoff Appearances: 13 (2 straight)