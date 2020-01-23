EVADALE, Texas — Evadale's Brcye Tousha dreamed of playing at the next level growing up. After signing his National Letter of Intent with Howard Payne Wednesday afternoon, he's one step closer.

Tousha expressed those feelings to 409Sports reporter Mike Canizales. "It's been my dream to play college basketball since I was young. It's been a long ride through select and junior high and now high school. I'm pretty excited for where it's going."

Tousha will be the first Evadale Rebel to play college basketball in over a decade.

Howard Payne University is located in Brownwood with the athletic teams competing at the NAIA level.

RELATED: High School Scores and Highlights: January 21

RELATED: High School Soccer Scores and Highlights: January 18