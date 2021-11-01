High School Volleyball 2021 Bi-District Schedule and Results

Area teams open playoffs this week!

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's playoff time for area playoff teams! The Bi-District round gets underway Monday night for a few of our schools, while the rest will hit the court Tuesday.

Good luck to all of our local teams!

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5A BI-DISTRICT

Nederland vs Friendswood

Tuesday 6:30 pm, La Porte High School

Winner vs Milby or Lamar Consolidated

(19) Manvel 3 Port Neches-Groves 0

(25-15, 25-12, 25-22)

4A BI-DISTRICT

(4) Bridge City vs Hardin-Jefferson

Tuesday 6:30 pm, West Brook High School

Winner vs Worthing or El Campo

Orangefield vs Splendora

Tuesday 5:00 pm, Kountze High School

Winner vs Washington or Navasota

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Liberty

Tuesday 7:00 pm, Kountze High School

Winner vs (5) Bellville or Yates

(11) Huffman Hargrave 3 Vidor 0

3A BI-DISTRICT

Buna vs Diboll

Tuesday 7:30 pm, Woodville High School

Winner vs (24) Anderson-Shiro or Boling

Woodville vs Huntington

Tuesday 6:30 pm, Colmesneil High School

Winner vs (4) Hardin or Danbury

Warren vs Corrigan-Camden

Winner vs (2) East Bernard or Onalaska

East Chambers vs Central Heights

Tuesday 6:30 pm, Kirbyville High School

Winner vs (20) Brazos or New Waverly

2A BI-DISTRICT

(25) Evadale vs Colmesneil

Monday 5:30 pm, Woodville High School

Winner vs Frankston or Centerville

Hull-Daisetta vs Latexo

Monday 7:30 pm, Woodville High School

Winner vs (17) Cayuga or Normangee

Deweyville vs Groveton

Tuesday 5:30 pm, Woodville High School

Winner vs Iola or Cross Roads

(20) Lovelady 3 West Hardin 0

(25-20, 25-14, 25-22)

1A BI-DISTRICT

Chester, Bye

1A AREA

Chester vs Calvert or Oakwood

Goodrich 3 Burkeville 0

(25-15, 25-17, 25-10)