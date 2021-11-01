High School Volleyball 2021 Bi-District Schedule and Results

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's playoff time for area playoff teams! The Bi-District round gets underway Monday night for a few of our schools, while the rest will hit the court Tuesday.
Good luck to all of our local teams!
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5A BI-DISTRICT
Nederland vs Friendswood
Tuesday 6:30 pm, La Porte High School
Winner vs Milby or Lamar Consolidated
(19) Manvel 3 Port Neches-Groves 0
(25-15, 25-12, 25-22)
4A BI-DISTRICT
(4) Bridge City vs Hardin-Jefferson
Tuesday 6:30 pm, West Brook High School
Winner vs Worthing or El Campo
Orangefield vs Splendora
Tuesday 5:00 pm, Kountze High School
Winner vs Washington or Navasota
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Liberty
Tuesday 7:00 pm, Kountze High School
Winner vs (5) Bellville or Yates
(11) Huffman Hargrave 3 Vidor 0
3A BI-DISTRICT
Buna vs Diboll
Tuesday 7:30 pm, Woodville High School
Winner vs (24) Anderson-Shiro or Boling
Woodville vs Huntington
Tuesday 6:30 pm, Colmesneil High School
Winner vs (4) Hardin or Danbury
Warren vs Corrigan-Camden
Winner vs (2) East Bernard or Onalaska
East Chambers vs Central Heights
Tuesday 6:30 pm, Kirbyville High School
Winner vs (20) Brazos or New Waverly
2A BI-DISTRICT
(25) Evadale vs Colmesneil
Monday 5:30 pm, Woodville High School
Winner vs Frankston or Centerville
Hull-Daisetta vs Latexo
Monday 7:30 pm, Woodville High School
Winner vs (17) Cayuga or Normangee
Deweyville vs Groveton
Tuesday 5:30 pm, Woodville High School
Winner vs Iola or Cross Roads
(20) Lovelady 3 West Hardin 0
(25-20, 25-14, 25-22)
1A BI-DISTRICT
Chester, Bye
1A AREA
Chester vs Calvert or Oakwood
Goodrich 3 Burkeville 0
(25-15, 25-17, 25-10)
High Island, Bye
1A AREA
High Island vs Trinidad