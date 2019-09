ORANGE, Texas — With their first season opening win since 2011 secured, Little Cypress-Mauriceville now looks to end a 19-game losing streak against rival West Orange-Stark Friday night in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week.

Hear what LCM Head Coach Randy Crouch is saying about his team's matchup with the Mustangs.

