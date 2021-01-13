409Sports High School Roundup: January 12

BEAUMONT, Texas — Area gyms and stadiums are full of action with high school basketball and high school soccer in full swing. Here's a look at reported scores from around the 409.
BOYS BASKETBALL
17-4A
Carthage 61 Jasper 36
21-4A
(13) Hardin-Jefferson 104 Liberty 47
Shepherd 52 Hamshire-Fannett 49
22-4A
(18) Silsbee 74 West Orange-Stark 66
Lumberton 75 Bridge City 41
Orangefield 63 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 50
22-3A
Woodville 37 Kirbyville 33
Newton 70 Kountze 49
Buna 44 Anahuac 39
(11) East Chambers 68 Warren 35
24-2A
Big Sandy 83 Spurger 13
25-2A
Hull-Daisetta 61 Sabine Pass 45
Evadale 79 West Hardin 71
TAPPS 7-3A
Legacy Christian 45 (2) Alpha Omega 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL
21-5A
(19) Beaumont United 72 Barbers Hill 38
17-4A
(14) Jasper 51 Carthage 42
21-4A
(1) Hardin-Jefferson 120 Liberty 38
22-4A
Orangefield 43 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 40
(8) Lumberton 76 Bridge City 36
22-3A
(9) Woodville 44 Kirbyville 32
Buna 56 Anahuac 26
Warren 50 East Chambers 26
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-District
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1 Nederland 0 (OT)
West Brook 6 Kelly 0