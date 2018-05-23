OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - James Harden scored 30 points, Chris Paul had 27 and the Houston Rockets sustained the latest second-half flurry by Stephen Curry, evening the Western Conference finals at two games apiece with a 95-92 victory Tuesday night.
LIVE BLOG: TIED SERIES! Rockets beat Warriors 95-92 in Game 4
Curry scored 28 points and Kevin Durant added 27 points and 12 rebounds but the defending champions missed their final six shots from the floor and their NBA-record postseason winning streak at home ended at 16 games.
Photos: Rockets look to even series with Warriors in Game 4
Photos: Rockets even series, beat Warriors 95-92 in Game 4
Paul rebounded Klay Thompson's miss just before the final buzzer sounded for the first time and pounded the ball down in delight. A replay review ensued and it was determined Shaun Livingston fouled Paul before the game ended, so Paul made a free throw with 0.5 seconds left.
Curry couldn't get off a final attempt before the buzzer.
Game 5 is Thursday night at Houston. Golden State will play its longest playoff round after closing out its first two playoff rounds in five games.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball