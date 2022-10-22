Prairie View defeats Cardinals

Lamar drops to 0-7 on the season and 0-3 in conference play.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Prairie View A&M jumped out to a 34-14 advantage and never looked back Saturday evening defeating Lamar University, 54-21, in Provost Umphrey Stadium.

The Cardinals (0-7/0-3 Southland) ended the night with 430 yards of total offense, including 358 on the ground. Unfortunately, PVAMU was just as effective carrying the ball 44 times for 404 yards (580 yards of total offense).

Transfer Khalan Griffin led the Cardinals ground attack with 114 yards rushing (and one touchdown), and was one of three Cardinals to rush for a score on the night. Griffin averaged 6.7 yards per game against the Panthers.

Damashja Harris added eight carries for 59 yards, while Mike Chandler had nine for 49 yards and a score, and R.J. Carver added 10 carries for 48 yards and a TD.

Chandler struggled in the passing game completing just 7-of-16 passes for 43 yards and one interception.

The Cardinals defensive effort was led by junior Tyler Jackson and freshman Du’Wayne Paulhill, Jr. Both players finished the night with nine tackles, with two of Jackson’s tackles going for losses.

The Panthers opened the game by taking a 27-7 lead, before the Cardinals answered back with a score midway through the second quarter to trim the deficit to 13, 27-14. After PVAMU tacked on another touchdown, the Cardinals closed out the first half scoring with a three-yard run from Griffin to again pull within 13 with just over a minute remaining. Unfortunately, the Cardinals were kept off the scoreboard in the second half.

LU returns to action Saturday, Oct. 29, when they host Nicholls. The game against the Colonels will kick off at 3 p.m. from Provost Umphrey Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Newstalk 560 KLVI and streamed live on ESPN+.