Lamar State drops heartbreaker to Blinn, 72-71

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State entered Wednesday night with a huge opportunity to move up the Region XIV standings, instead the Seahawks were left stunned with 72-71 loss against Blinn College.
The Buccaneers were lights out to start the game, taking a 13-2 lead over Lamar State.
After settling down, the Seahawks would go on their own run. With under seven minutes left in the first half Lamar State was on top 24-20.
Things tightened up in the second half with missed free throws coming back to haunt Port Arthur.
Trailing by 72-71 late in the action, it appeared Lamar State would go back on top. Instead Evan Palmquist missed a dunk opportunity.
After the Seahwk defense came up with a huge stop, Kanntrell Burney drew a foul to set up high drama in the final seconds.
Unfortunately Burney wasn't able to convert a one-and-one, allowing the Buccaneers to escape the Parker Center with a win.
Palmquist led the Seahawks with 17 points, while Myron Washington pitched in with 14.
Lamar State (12-8, 5-5) will travel to Lufkin Saturday to battle Angelina College, while Blinn (11-10, 4-6) visits Lee College.