Lamar State drops heartbreaker to Blinn, 72-71

Seahawks upset at home by Blinn College

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State entered Wednesday night with a huge opportunity to move up the Region XIV standings, instead the Seahawks were left stunned with 72-71 loss against Blinn College.

The Buccaneers were lights out to start the game, taking a 13-2 lead over Lamar State.

After settling down, the Seahawks would go on their own run. With under seven minutes left in the first half Lamar State was on top 24-20.

Things tightened up in the second half with missed free throws coming back to haunt Port Arthur.

Trailing by 72-71 late in the action, it appeared Lamar State would go back on top. Instead Evan Palmquist missed a dunk opportunity.

After the Seahwk defense came up with a huge stop, Kanntrell Burney drew a foul to set up high drama in the final seconds.

Unfortunately Burney wasn't able to convert a one-and-one, allowing the Buccaneers to escape the Parker Center with a win.

Palmquist led the Seahawks with 17 points, while Myron Washington pitched in with 14.