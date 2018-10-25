It's pretty simple for Jaystan Davis, he doesn't want to just hit a couple of buckets each game. The junior wants to score lots of points from long range. "I want to not just be known as the coach's kid by the end of my high school career," said Davis.

That's why he takes 500 to 600 jump shots a day, using the machine called the gun which catches rebounds and made shots then kicks the ball back out to the shooter repeatedly.

At the start of day one of the 2018-19 Hawks basketball season, Davis had shot 56,000 jumpers. Hardin-Jefferson as a whole took more than 110,000 jump shots in the off season.

