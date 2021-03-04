Felony charges are pending for the individuals suspected of selling the counterfeit goods.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Local and federal law enforcement agencies say they seized numerous counterfeit goods at the First Monday Trade Days in Canton on Friday.

According to officials, more than 1,000 pieces valued at approximately $1.3 million were found at the popular flea market.

Items law enforcement seized during the raid included:

High-end purses

Caps

Shoes

Sunglasses

Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Dallas and HSI Tyler, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, the Canton Police Department and industry experts with Investigation Services Company, LLC, each played a critical role in supporting the seizure.

“Buying and selling counterfeit items poses a significant threat to our local economy and the dedicated vendors who come to Canton for legitimate business ventures,” said Van Zandt County Criminal District Attorney Tonda Curry

Felony charges are pending for the individuals suspected of selling the counterfeit goods.

“We will work relentlessly with our federal law enforcement partners to prosecute anyone who sells fake items at our trade days, having no tolerance for those who disregard laws related to trademark infringement," Curry said.

Counterfeiting and piracy poses a severe threat to the U.S. economy and workforce. According to Curry, the proliferation of counterfeit goods is increasing at an alarming rate often being associated with organized crimes and groups that support terrorism.

The National Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Coordination Center encourages the general public, rights holders and government agencies to report any instances of IPR theft.

First Monday Trade Days has been in operation since 1850 and hosts more than 5,000 vendors selling a wide variety of items. The flea market has 700,000 sq. ft. of covered shopping space on hundreds of acres. The attraction welcomes approximately 300,000 visitors each month.

Upcoming market dates for 2021 are as follows: