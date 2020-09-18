Big rig flies off I-45, lands in parking lot of Downtown Aquarium restaurant below

The freeway is currently closed heading southbound at I-10.

HOUSTON — All southbound lanes of I-45 are closed at I-10 in the downtown Houston area after a major incident involving a big rig, Houston TranStar reports.

It was about 2:30 a.m. Friday when the 18-wheeler was traveling southbound, and the driver lost control for unknown reasons and slammed into the barrier. The truck fell off the Pierce Elevated and landed on the parking lot for the Downtown Aquarium restaurant, at least 30 feet below.

The truck’s cab and trailer, which reportedly contained charcoal, were destroyed, but the driver survived the fall with only minor injuries. Paramedics were seen loading him in an ambulance with a neck brace.

TranStar reported that as of 5:15 a.m. the southbound lanes of the freeway above remained closed, likely as crews inspect for any damage. A hazmat spill is also involved.