More than $4 million spent so far on Uvalde CISD safety improvements, superintendent says

Superintendent Harrell ran through changes at a Monday meeting before inviting questions from community members, some of whom remain skeptical.

SAN ANTONIO — Parents of Uvalde CISD students came out Monday night for the opportunity to ask questions of administrators ahead of the new school year, some continuing to levy skepticism that officials have done enough in the weeks since 21 were killed in the Robb Elementary massacre.

And some young enough that the ongoing conversation affects them most. Among the attendees: A young girl who has a sibling with autism, and who directly addressed the Uvalde CISD board.

"You guys need to do something. He needs to be protected," the child said, before her mother added that alarms and drills affect kids differently.

Superintendent Hal Harrell began by listing some of the changes being made ahead of Sept. 6, which is when students head back to school in Uvalde. Among them: more counselors and social workers at each district, upcoming post-traumatic incident training for staff, better fencing at Dalton Elementary, virtual schooling options, and increased Texas trooper presence throughout the year.

"In total that's almost $4.5 million that we have used this summer to realign, reorganize and provide services for our campuses and staff and students as we move forward," Harrell said, capping a 22-minute presentation.

Harrell said funding for the district's do-list comes from a variety of sources, including Texas Department of Public Safety grants and the hefty Las Vegas Raiders donation.

The first speaker began by gesturing toward his three children in the audience, and called the upgraded fencing an improvement before shifting his comments toward another direction.

“What’s not an improvement is the fact y’all have not spoken about the incidents that have happened at the schools in the past year alone—the fights in the bathroom, I didn’t hear anything about that. What are you doing?”

Some attendees held signs reading “We want accountability” and “Stand up for our children.” Other speakers inquired about the employment status of Uvalde CISD police officers, and grilled the board on what where the response fell apart on May 24.

Others still asked specifically about Pete Arredondo, the embattled district police chief who has remained on unpaid leave since July 22 as the board awaits to meet and discuss his potential termination, which Harrell recommended in July. A date for that hearing has not yet been set.

“We have got to get this moving forward," Harrell said Monday night. "We can’t keep knocking the ball down the road.”