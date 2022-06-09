School districts asking staff, students to wear Uvalde CISD school colors on Tuesday

This is not an exhaustive list. If there are other schools showing support for Uvalde CISD not mentioned in this article, please email 12News@12NewsNow.com.

BEAUMONT, Texas — School districts across the state are showing their support for Uvalde and asking others to do the same.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District students will return to school on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. This will be the first time the students return to class since the tragic May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary.

The shooting claimed the lives of 21 people, 19 students and two teachers. The Associated Press reported that as students get ready to go back to school, some are showing symptoms of PTSD.

Ahead of students return, area school districts are asking staff and students to wear maroon and white, the Uvalde CISD colors, on Tuesday to show that, "our hearts are with Uvalde."

Here are the school districts asking staff and students to stand with them as they stand with Uvalde :

Beaumont Independent School District "Tuesday, Sept. 6 is @Uvalde_CISD's first day of school. Consider wearing their school colors, maroon and white, on Tuesday to show that our hearts are with the Uvalde community."

Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District "We are encouraging all staff, students, and community members to wear maroon and white on Tuesday, September 6 to show support to Uvalde ISD as they start their first day of school."

Jasper Independent School District "Uvalde students will return to school on Tuesday, September 6. JISD invites our students, staff, and families to stand strong with our friends at Uvalde CISD and wear Uvalde's maroon and white to show our support."

Hardin Jefferson Independent School District "Please join HJISD and school districts across Texas in wearing maroon and white on Tuesday, September 6 to show support to Uvalde ISD as they return for their first day of school."

Port Arthur Independent School District "PAISD continues to stand with and support the community of Uvalde, TX and Uvalde CISD. We ask that our staff wear maroon on Tuesday, 9/6/2022, as a show of solidarity for the first day of school for Uvalde. Students and their families who wish to show their support can email photos of them in maroon by 12pm noon on 9/6 to socialmedia@paisd.org

Hull-Daisetta Independent School District "Join us in support of Uvalde ISD’s first day of school, and wear your maroon and white on Tuesday, September 6th."

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District "On Tuesday, September 6th Uvalde ISD has their first day of school. To show our support to the community, WOCCISD is encouraging everyone across the district to wear maroon and white on that day!!! West Orange-Cove CISD stands with the Uvalde community!"

Buna Independent School District "Buna ISD will wear maroon on Tuesday to show our support for Uvalde. Please share!"



