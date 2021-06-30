Trump, Abbott prepare for border visit amid continuing crackdown on smugglers and migrants

The visit comes amid Abbott's continuing Operation Lone Star initiative to crack down on drug and human-smugglers in the state.

SAN ANTONIO — Former President Donald Trump will return to the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday as he and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott prepare to tour the border—the latest in a series of dignitary stops following Vice President Kamala Harris's visit last week.

The visit comes amid Abbott's continuing Operation Lone Star initiative to crack down on drug and human-smugglers in the state. Just this week, Abbott shared video on social media of landscaping efforts which he said were the first stages of his recently announced plan to construct a "border wall."

Experts have said that plan faces hurdles, not the least of which is how the Texas government will negotiate with private individuals and the federal government to construct the barrier on certain stretches of land. As for the cost, the state last week allocated $250 million toward the project.

An estimated total cost has not been provided, however, and Abbott said the Texas government will be soliciting donations from the public to help fund it.