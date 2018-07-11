GROVES — Voters in Groves voted Tuesday to recall an openly-gay city council member who is one of the youngest council members ever seated in the city.

Cross Coburn, 19, was recalled by 62% of the voters with 2,413 voting for his recall and 1,450 voting against it.

MORE | Southeast Texas Election Results

A recall petition reached more than 900 legitimate signatures which was enough to force to the recall election.

Coburn told 12News previously he was disappointed after the petition was deemed legitimate.

The petition was circulated after nude photos Coburn sent to an anonymous user of a gay dating app were leaked to the city as well as sent to the media.

Coburn’s attorney Jill Pierce previously said two people came forward with signed affidavits saying they didn't sign the petition.

"The mayor’s wife signed under oath that all the signatures on page 183 are true and correct and we now know two of them are forgeries," said Pierce.

Pierce filed an election fraud report against the Mayor’s wife Darla Bailey who was listed as the person who handled the petition.

Jefferson County Judge Donald Floyd ruled in early October that the City of Groves could move forward with the recall election.

Coburn's attorney has said the fight was not over.

Last week Judge Floyd, who is retiring, granted a motion for reconsideration of Coburn's case so it remains unclear when or if Coburn will actually lose his seat.

© 2018 KBMT