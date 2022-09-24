He also spoke at The Texas Tribune Festival where he addressed recent polls putting him behind Gov. Abbott.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a stop in Austin on Saturday.

The Democratic candidate stopped in Central Texas as part of his 49-day tour across the state to encourage Texans to get out and vote in the upcoming November election.

During the rally, O'Rourke turned the focus away from voter differences and talked about things Texans can accomplish together.

"Democrats, Republicans, Independents, the difference is no more important," O'Rourke said. "The most important thing of all is that you're a Texan, you're an American, you're a human being. And we have a chance to treat one another that way going forward."

A recent poll by the University of Texas at Tyler and The Dallas Morning News has Gov. Greg Abbott leading O'Rourke 47% to 38%. The poll increased Abbott's lead from seven points in August to nine points in September.

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate addressed the polling when he spoke at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday. He said he was taking those recent polls putting him farther behind Gov. Greg Abbott with a "grain of salt."

At the Tribune event, O'Rourke said he's betting on voters who disagree with Texas' recent abortion restrictions following the overturning of Roe v. Wade to line up to the polls and make their voices heard.

