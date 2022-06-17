Texas state senator doesn't expect special session despite pressure on Gov. Abbott

A Texas Senate special committee is continuing to investigate the Uvalde school shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — State Sen. Royce West does not think there will be a special session called to investigate the Uvalde massacre, despite growing pressure on Gov. Greg Abbott.

“I think that what’s happening is that there will be a lot of financial moves that are going to be made in order to move money around to provide school districts resources to do several things that state leadership is talking about. Training as an example,” West said on Inside Texas Politics.

West is one of three Democrats on the 11-member Senate special committee formed after the Uvalde mass shooting. They are scheduled to hold hearings on Tuesday, June 21, and Wednesday, June 22.

While the Democrat says no legislation will come out of the hearings, they will study five topics as part of the governor’s mandate: school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety.

Watch the segment below:

Notice the Committee is not tasked with exploring any gun control measures.

West says it’s vitally important for the committee to provide the public transparency in terms of what happened in Uvalde, what didn’t happen and, perhaps most importantly, what should have happened.

But the Dallas Democrat says they should also be responsive to what a great majority of Texans want.