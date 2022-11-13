National Republicans had a tough midterm election night

Former President Donald Trump will make a big announcement Tuesday.

TEXAS, USA — National Republicans had predicted a red wave on election night. That didn’t happen. With President Joe Biden’s low approval rating and polls showing voters favored Republicans, the party was expected to swiftly win the U.S. House by picking up a record number of House seats.

The day after the Nov. 8 election, neither the House nor the Senate had been called for either party. And Republicans had lost some of the seats they expected to easily win, and other seats held by Republicans had become competitive. Many in the GOP blamed former President Donald Trump.

Trump said he has a big announcement coming up on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Many believe he will reveal whether he will run for president in 2024.

But Travis County Republican Chairman Matt Mackowiak says it doesn't matter what Trump does - and expects several Republicans to run for the White House.

“You are starting to see other people step up, create their own power centers, their own power structures," Mackowiak said. "Create their own records and their own issues that they’re talking about and advocating for.”