Voters in Southeast Texas say yes to Lumberton wastewater plant, HFISD concession stand, no to Newton County jail

While most were only voting on the state constitutional amendments voters in some areas did vote on local races and propositions.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lumberton residents will be getting a new wastewater treatment plant and Hamshire-Fannett ISD is getting a new concession stand but Newton County won't be getting a new jail and law enforcement center.

While some voters in Southeast Texas who took to the polls Tuesday to vote in the 2021 Constitutional Amendment and Joint Election only voted on state constitutional amendments voters in some areas did vote on local races and propositions.

In Lumberton 58% of voters said yes to funding a $74.3M proposition to pay for a wastewater treatment system. That proposition passed 493 - 358.

Voters in Newton County said no to approving a $12M bond proposition to create a new jail and law enforcement center. That proposition failed by 347 votes with a final tally of 868 - 521.

Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District voters, with a five vote margin of less than 1%, decided to fund a $1.48M bond for a new concession stand at the high school’s football stadium. That proposition passed 425 - 420.

Hamshire-Fannett ISD superintendent Dr. Dwaine Augustine confirmed to 12News that the bond passed and does not expect a runoff.

Voters in a few areas were also picking new mayors, council members and school board trustees.

Bevil Oaks voters chose Barbara Emmons as their new mayor. She won 56.6% of the vote to beat Jennifer Joyce.

Voter turnout in Jefferson County was 6.57 % overall and 2.38% for early voting according to data from the Jefferson County elections results website.

Across Texas voters approved all eight state constitutional amendments.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.