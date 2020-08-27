Large chemical fire reported off I-10 in Westlake, Louisiana | Shelter-in-place issued

"If you are in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area, shelter in place, close your windows and doors and turn off your A/C units," the governor tweeted.

WESTLAKE, La. — A large chemical plant fire has been reported along I-10 just west of Lake Charles, Louisiana officials warn.

Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted that Westlake-area residents should shelter-in-place and turn off their air conditioning as a precaution:

"There is a chemical fire in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area. Residents are advised to shelter in place until further notice and close your doors and windows. Follow the directions of local officials"

Just spotted the huge fire at a plant in Lake Charles. Residents in nearby areas and north of the plant are being asked to shelter indoors, close their windows and turn off their AC. It is unclear if this fire is related to Hurricane #Laura. pic.twitter.com/HLjx2VSjQY — Maya Rodriguez (@MayaJRodriguez) August 27, 2020

Huge chemical fire just off I-10 in Lake Charles,LA pic.twitter.com/xQ1qcmPZYz — RadarOmega (@RadarOmega_WX) August 27, 2020

"If you are in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area, shelter in place, close your windows and doors and TURN OFF YOUR AIR CONDITIONING UNITS. There is a chemical fire. Stay inside and wait for additional direction from local officials."

There is no official word on what is burning, but the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported it was the result of a possible chlorine leak.

The first social media reports about the fire starting appeared after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, which is several hours after the Category 4 Hurricane Laura rolled through.