Cameron Peak Fire 60 miles west of Fort Collins grows to 2,179 acres

The fire is burning near Chambers Lake in national forest land.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire which prompted mandatory evacuations Thursday afternoon near Chambers Lake has grown to 2,179 acres as of Friday morning, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

The wildfire is burning in an area about 60 miles west of Fort Collins. Firefighters are being assisted by several helicopters and preparing for the arrival of additional resources and the Type 2 Team on Friday.

An emergency alert sent Thursday from LCSO said there is "immediate and imminent danger" from the fire.

Joseph Vonida with the Colorado National Guard said they are responding to a request for a search and rescue operation to locate a family of four, including two children in the area.

Sharing photos from one of our firefighters yesterday. Still waiting on updated acreage this morning. Area closure information will be posted soon. https://t.co/wPmStkHX2r pic.twitter.com/Zn9WEpyqYu — Canyon Lakes Ranger RD (@usfsclrd) August 14, 2020

Anyone in the are area from the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 103 north to Four Corners, as well as the areas around Chambers Lake should evacuate the area as quickly as possible, the message said.

Due to fire activity and the potential for growth, LCSO is asking people to avoid the Crown Point area, Long Draw area, areas west of Red Feather and south of Deadman, and the southern end of the Laramie River Valley.

The map below shows the areas included in the order. It can also be found here.

Those leaving the area should travel north into Wyoming for safety reasons, according to the message.

Firefighting efforts have closed Colorado Highway 14, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CO 14 EB/WB: Road closed between County Road 36 and Pingree Rd. Highway will remain closed overnight from MM 36 Walden to MM 91 Rustic, no estimated time to reopen Friday, use alternate route. https://t.co/DGBX7LptlF — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 14, 2020

Hwy 14 west is closed in the area and traffic is being allowed to Lake Agnes, American Lakes or Michigan Ditch.

A portion of the Roosevelt National Forest is also closed, including all National Forest System lands west of County Roads 69 and 63E, east of the Colorado State Forest, south of County Road 80 C and north of Rocky Mountain Park.

The closure has impacts on numerous recreation sites, including many trails and trailheads. A number of boating and fishing sites are closed, including Chambers Lake. Picnic Sites closed include Bellaire Lake, Bennett Creek, Cameron Pass, Chambers Lake, Fish Creek and Tunnel.

Campgrounds closed include:

Aspen Glen

Bellaire Lake

Big Bend

Big South

Browns Park

Chambers Lake

Grandview

Jacks Gulch

Long Draw

North Fork

Sleeping Elephant

Tom Bennett, and

Tunnel.

Hot dry weather conditions along with gusty winds in the afternoon are expected to be a factor in the afternoon. Wind gusts will be between 15 and 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Numerous aircraft were ordered to assist crews on the ground, but were called back due to high winds on Thursday.

Forty firefighters are working the blaze.

Thursday afternoon a brush fire broke out near the shooting range at Cherry Creek State Park.

The strong winds and heat have pushed the growth of two of the state's larger fires which include the Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction and the Grizzly Creek Fire just east of Glenwood Springs.