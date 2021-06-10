Majority of Republicans support same-sex marriage for 1st time, poll finds

Overall support for same-sex marriage in the U.S. has increased since it became legal in 2015.

Support for same-sex marriage is the highest it has ever been in the U.S., according to a new Gallup poll. That includes, for the first time, a majority of Republicans supporting it.

The nationwide telephone poll of 1,016 adults found that 70% of the country supports allowing people to marry someone of their same gender. That's a 10% increase since 2015 when the U.S. Supreme Court made it legal.

Support among Republicans has grown from less than 40% in 2015 to a high of 55% this year. Among Democrats, support has grown from about 75% when it became legal to 83% today, which Gallup suggests could be the ceiling. It has 73% support among independents.

Support is also above 50% among all age groups polled, including 55% for those 55 and older and 84% for those 18-34.

The results of the poll come three months after the Vatican decreed the Catholic Church won't bless same-sex unions, saying God “cannot bless sin.”