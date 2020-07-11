Former Vice President Joe Biden is addressing the nation after he and his running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris were projected the election's winners.

President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation at 8 p.m. Eastern. Click here to watch with closed captioning.

In his first address to the nation as president-elect, Joe Biden is speaking on Saturday night.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify. Who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States,” Biden said.

His presidential campaign had announced that he and his wife, Jill, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff would appear at a drive-in rally outside the convention center in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden clinched the White House over President Donald Trump late Saturday morning with a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born. He later added Nevada to his column for a total of 290 electoral votes with three states uncalled.

Harris introduced Biden in their first appearances since winning the White House.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” she said.

Harris said voters have “ushered in a new day for America.” She said voters chose hope, unity, decency, science and truth in choosing she and Biden over Trump.

Harris, the first woman to be elected vice president, wore a white pantsuit in tribute to women’s suffrage. She also opened her remarks with a tribute to the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, who said democracy is not a state but an act. Harris will also be the first Black woman to serve as vice president.

Biden pledged to be a president serving all Americans. “For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight, I’ve lost a couple times myself. But now now let’s give each other a chance,” he said.

Hundreds of cars filled the parking lot outside the Wilmington convention center for the drive-in rally to celebrate Biden’s victory in the presidential race.

With temperatures mild Saturday night, more than 1,000 people sat on the roofs of their cars or milled around in small groups nearby, many cheering and waving American flags or Biden campaign signs. The smell of grilling meat hung in the air not unlike a football tailgate, and some of the attendees danced and sang, sweating through facemasks that appeared to be nearly universally worn.

The campaign set up cranes with towering American flags, an American-flag lined stage and projected a 10-story tall Biden-Harris logo over a digital American flag on the side of a hotel beside the convention center. Blue and red lights illuminated state flags perched on the roof of another nearby building.

Organizers first erected the stage on Tuesday night, expecting to hold a Biden Election Night party. As vote counting continued and no winner was declared, the campaign kept the stage intact and the parking lot remained surrounded by high security fences with police controlling all access in and out.