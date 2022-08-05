Reports say Kim Kardashian has split with Pete Davidson

The couple reportedly called it quits due to their age difference and long-distance relationship troubles.

WASHINGTON — The latest twist in Kardashian drama comes in the form of a breakup. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no more, according to various outlets.

The split was first reported Friday by multiple media outlets, including E! and People.

A source close to the couple told CNN Saturday that the breakup was amicable due to the distance between them and schedules.

Davidson is in Australia filming the movie "Wizards!" while Kardashian is raising her four children with ex Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

A source told Page Six that their age difference was a big part of them drifting apart.

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the source told Page Six. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

Davidson, an actor and comedian, met the reality star when she hosted an episode of "SNL" while he was a cast member. They started dating in October 2021 and were spotted together holding hands several times before publicly disclosing their relationship in March 2022.

Much of their relationship has been in the public spotlight because of their high profiles, and the timing of when they got together. Davidson has a history of dating some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including a brief engagement to singer Ariana Grande.

Kardashian split with Ye earlier in 2021 and was declared legally single around the same time she went public with her relationship with Davidson.