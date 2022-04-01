White House press secretary Jen Psaki to take MSNBC job in May: Reports

In May 2021, Psaki said during an interview that she planned to give up the White House press secretary position in about a year to spend more time with her family.

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will leave the Biden Administration in May for a position with MSNBC, multiple media outlets confirmed Friday.

Psaki has been a key public face of the administration since Biden took office in 2021, giving daily briefings to the White House press corps and pushing the president's policy plans.

The outlets reported that Psaki's on-air deal with MSNBC isn't finalized yet, but she has informed senior officials at the White House about her plans. MSNBC has reportedly been working with ethics and compliance lawyers to make sure she isn't stepping on any of the federal rules for how public employees can pursue private-sector job opportunities while working for the government.

The Axios report added that she will host a show on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, and will be part of the network's live programming schedule. She will not take over for Rachel Maddow in the 9 p.m. timeslot, according to Axios, which some people had been speculating.

There has been speculation that Psaki has been planning to leave the White House for weeks, and the news isn't a complete shock.

In May 2021, Psaki said during an interview with CNN that she planned to give up the position in about a year to spend more time with her family.

Her expected May 2022 resignation would be in line with that timetable.

Psaki was unable to travel with President Joe Biden to Europe for his meeting with NATO leaders last month because she tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

She tweeted that a laboratory test in preparation for the Europe trip came back positive, and that she would follow the CDC guidelines for quarantining.