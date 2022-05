Potential salmonella contamination forces food giant to issue recall for peanut butter

Over 40 varieties of Jif peanut butter are involved in the recall.

WASHINGTON — Recently purchase a jar of Jif peanut butter? Double check the label: it might be involved in a recent recall.

On Saturday, J.M. Smucker issued a voluntary recall for over 40 varieties of Jif products due to a potential salmonella contamination. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Recalled products include the products below with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date.

The following varieties are included in the recall. Double check with this table from the FDA to see if your purchased peanut butter has been recalled.

16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL

3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE

.64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE

96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE

36 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT TO GO CASE

8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO

4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK

28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK

28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY

12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK

15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH

13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH

13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH

13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH

80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER

16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY

40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY

46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT

96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

According to J.M. Smucker and the FDA, customers who identify one of these products should not consume the product and instead dispose of it immediately.