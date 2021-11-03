President Biden to sign $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief aid Thursday

The bill, titled the 'American Rescue Plan,' will be signed hours before Biden addresses the nation on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday is set to sign into law the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that he says will help the U.S. defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health.

The bill, titled the “American Rescue Plan," was originally set to be signed by Biden on Friday. Instead, the White House moved the signing to Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET. Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance.

Chief of staff Ron Klain tweeted that the bill actually arrived at the White House late Wednesday, more quickly than anticipated. “We want to move as fast as possible,” he said.

He added, “We will hold our celebration of the signing on Friday, as planned, with congressional leaders!”

The legislation includes provisions to provide up to $1,400 direct payments this year to most adults and extend $300 per week emergency unemployment benefits into early September. But the legislation goes far beyond that.

The measure addresses Democrats' campaign promises and Biden's top initial priority of easing a one-two punch that first hit the country a year ago. Since then, many Americans have been relegated to hermit-like lifestyles in their homes to avoid a disease that's killed over 525,000 people — about the population of Wichita, Kansas — and plunged the economy to its deepest depths since the Great Depression.

“Today we have a decision to make of tremendous consequence,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. on Wednesday when the House voted 220-211 to pass the legislation, “a decision that will make a difference for millions of Americans, saving lives and livelihoods.”

For Biden and Democrats, the bill is essentially a canvas on which they've painted their core beliefs — that government programs can be a benefit, not a bane, to millions of people and that spending huge sums on such efforts can be a cure, not a curse. The measure so closely tracks Democrats' priorities that several rank it with the top achievements of their careers, and despite their slender congressional majorities there was never real suspense over its fate.

Biden's signature on the legislation comes hours before he plans to make a prime-time address to highlight the anniversary of when the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.