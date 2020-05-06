ORANGE, Texas — The Orange Police Department is asking for help as they investigate a fatal traffic accident involving two cars.

Officers confirmed the accident happened around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 in the 1600 block of Owens Road.

Witnesses said a ‘non-contact’ vehicle may have been the cause of the accident.

The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth's Trauma Center on Saturday. She died a day later.

The vehicle referenced by witnesses is a lightly colored Honda sedan, which could be a grey or silver Civic. The license plate is believed to have light blue lettering, but it did not look familiar.

The description has lead investigators to believe the license plate was custom made or registered out of state.

Officers believe the driver of the Honda didn't have any criminal intent. The driver is been sought out by a witness.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

Anyone with information can also call the Orange Police Detective Division at 409-883-1095 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Orange Police Department full release..

The Orange Police Department is seeking information to a fatality traffic accident that occurred on 5/30/2020 at 6:47 p.m.

After speaking with witnesses to the accident, information was received about a non-contact vehicle that could have contributed to the accident. The vehicle description is a light-colored, Honda sedan, possibly a grey/silver Civic, with an unknown license plate. The license plate is believed to bear light blue lettering. This leads investigators to believe the license plate is a custom Texas plate or an out of state registration. At this time, there is no reason to believe the involvement of this vehicle is criminal in nature and the driver is being sought out as a witness.

Any information is asked to be forwarded to the Orange Police Detective Division at 409-883-1095 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Judge finds probable cause for three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

Dallas County reports highest ever number of confirmed cases Thursday

SE Texas agencies prepare for hurricane season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Former officers charged in George Floyd's death appear in court